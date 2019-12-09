Augustana University hoping to increase enrollment over 3,000 by 2030

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University wants to grow in the next decade.

More than one year after announcing intentions to move to Division I, Augustana officials announced a new strategic plan called “Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030.” The plan was announced Monday morning and calls for the university to “elevate its national profile” and to increase enrollment over 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

The plan was unanimously approved by the Augustana Board of Trustees. The plan calls for the school’s largest financial campaign. Officials want to raise $175 million in two phases to academics, enrollment and strategic scholarships, athletics and physical campus and information technology.

According to Augustana’s website, enrollment is listed at more than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students.

Along with the goal of increasing enrollment, Augustana leaders want to make higher education more affordable and accessible for more students through innovative scholarships among alumni and regional organizations.

In athletics, the plan calls for Augustana to recruit and retain student-athletes, while maintaining academic and athletic excellence during a transition to Division I. The plan calls a move to Division I athletics an “opportunity to compete at a higher level, elevate the profile of the university, and inspire Sioux Falls to enthusiastically embrace Augustana University as the hometown team by serving the community and integrating our mission with its needs.”

Augustana currently competes in NCAA Division II as part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.