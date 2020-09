SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cost of college won’t go up for Augustana University in 2021-22.

On Wednesday, university officials announced undergraduate student tuition would not increase for the 2021-22 academic year, which mitigates a roughly $1,000 increase students normally incur.

The Augustana Board of Trustees voted in favor of the freeze at a Sept. 19 meeting, citing challenges placed on students and families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.