Augustana announces its fall 2020 plans

Augustana University announced its plans for the fall 2020.

A task force developed the “Viking Flex Plan” which will include both on face-to-face and virtual components for students. Augustana plans to hold in-person classes starting August 26 through November 20, then transition to online classes.

“I think it’s important that people recognize that a hybrid, flexible approach, is just that, it’s a blend of face to face, on campus, with the best of the virtual access and what worked well and what we can make work even better,” Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said.

Classes are planned to start a week early. Students won’t have a fall break so they can return home after Thanksgiving. Then they will do online instruction through December 4.