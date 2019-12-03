Augmented reality brings high school yearbook to life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A yearbook at a KELOLAND school is leaping of the page, quite literally.

At Lincoln High School, their latest year book is the only in South Dakota to have built in augmented reality.

With roughly 2,000 kids at Lincoln High School, it’s hard to picture all of them getting a featured photo in the school yearbook.

“Only a very limited amount of photos usually get into the yearbook and so not everything is completely covered,” Sophie Holsing said.

But thanks to new technology, that’s becoming closer to a reality.

“Having the augmented reality really shows more of what the school is like than the eight or so pictures we get to put on a page,” Holsing said.

Through a company called Walsworth, Janet Kolb and her students are able to make the latest book the most immersive and inclusive.

Kolb and her students sorted through over 60,000 photos to find the ones they felt best highlighted their classmates.

“We created videos first by selecting our photos, cropping our photos, resizing, coloring, adjusting the color and the lighting on them and then going in putting them into movie maker or iMovie,” Kolb said.

To see them, students and parents have to download Yearbook AR app. Then, hold it over a picture containing a little blue AR square. Which activates either a slideshow or movie that showcases highlights from the year.

“You get to see, like, the fans, their reactions, more of what’s happening than just a picture of it,” Kenzie Luedtke said.

But the real highlight, is giving every student a chance to shine.

“I hope they have the chance to – maybe their photo didn’t land in the book on a certain page, maybe they were part of a club or at an activity, maybe their photograph didn’t land on their, but I hope they find themselves somewhere in the augmented reality,” Kolb said.

