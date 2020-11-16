Augie Archeology lab lights mammoth statue early

When Augustana University students leave for Thanksgiving break, it will be their last time on campus until next semester.

That’s why one department is making sure students don’t miss out on an annual tradition. For the past 29 years the Archeology lab has lit the mammoth statue on campus. Last night they flipped the switch early so students can enjoy it before the long holiday break.

“Well, I hope something can boost this downer we are in. It’s a difficult time for sure but I guess we are all trying to push through it and there has to be some kind of a light at some end of some tunnel, maybe this is the beginning of the illuminating the end of the tunnel,” Augustana Professor Adrien Hannus said.

Augustana will have its last day of in-person class for the fall semester on Friday.