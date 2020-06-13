Another new high school boundary option for Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is another option for the Sioux Falls School District’s high school boundary.

The school board announced Friday that an option that blends original Option A and Option C has been created. The boundary is called Option A2.

The school board had approved the first reading of Option A at Monday’s meeting to allow it move forward for expected action at the June 22 meeting. A middle school boundary will also move ahead.

In a news release from today, the school board said it had received feedback from the community about concerns with distance to the school for some students, safety of students who would drive to school and maintaining diversity across the district.

The new Option A2 is in response to those concerns, according to the news release.

The school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th St., for a work session to discuss this new option. The community can attend and a time for public comments will be provided. In addition, the Let’s Talk feature on District’s website – sf.k12.sd.us – can also be used to submit feedback.

This boundary option is available for viewing on the School District website at www.sf.k12.sd.us.



The final vote for the school boundaries that will go into effect in the fall 2021 will still be at 5:30 p.m. June 22, during the regularly scheduled board meeting at IPC.

