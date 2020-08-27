Alcester-Hudson tweaks school events for pandemic safety

Typically, you want as many people as possible at school events. This year, that’s not the case. Schools like Alcester-Hudson are tweaking how they handle sports and other events.

The Friday night lights are a bright spot for football player Logan Serck.

“Just the crowd’s energy and the positivity they bring. Really makes us play better,” Serck said.

Emily Miiller feels that same energy when she’s running cross country.

“I really enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes with it. You have everybody just cheering you on, supporting you as much as possible,” Miiller said.

Those crowds may be getting smaller. Alcester-Hudson will once again have free admission to its events. This year, though, it’ll limit crowd sizes for indoor events.

“You want it to be as normal as possible for the kids’ sake, but also for the kids’ sake, you want the season to go on the whole time. Drawing the line between trying to have a crowd there and also keeping everyone safe,” Tim Rhead, superintendent, said.

Rhead says outdoor events will stay the same, but with a twist. If you don’t want to watch football in person, the district installed WiFi at the field for fans who feel safer at home.

“With the idea we’d probably have to livestream the games. Now we’ll be able to livestream and I would recommend anybody to watch the games online if they can,” Rhead said.

The district has also live streamed other events. Miiller says she wants everyone to be safe.

“I’m just doing what I can. I’m going into every meet thinking this could be my last one and I want to do the best I can,” Miller said.

Due to the pandemic, Friday nights may feel a little dimmer this season. However, Serck says he’s glad the district is adjusting to keep the lights on for the community.

“Our whole team has a good attitude going into this season. We’re looking to make some big things happen and all of us are playing well and we get behind each other and the town does, too. So, the passion is definitely there,” Serck said.

To livestream events, you can visit the district’s website.