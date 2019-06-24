Access to summer meals is as easy as sending a text

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, all it takes is a text message to make sure a child has access to a healthy lunch.

A lot of kids, like Carsten Corbin, have busy schedules. Thanks to this summer meal site, he still finds time to fit a healthy meal into his daily routine.

“We came here like we come every week days, every week days for lunch,” Corbin said.

Monday is sandwich day.

“It was good because it was an enormous sandwich and the grapes were good because they were fresh,” Corbin said.

“We know the importance of kids having a healthy nutritional diet and for some kids during the summer months that’s harder. And so we want to have this opportunity for them so they have that energy to be out playing and learning and growing during the summer and know that there is a place they can get those two meals each day Monday through Friday,” Hayward Elementary Principal Jeff Sheets said.

Access to a balanced breakfast and lunch is now as easy as a click of a button.

“We realize more and more of the interactions that families have with us within the district are more technology related or by computer, email that kind of thing. And so they may fit very well to what they are used to doing at home so they can just quick put that in and within moments have the information they want and it’ll give them the site and the address and the times,” supervisor of the Child Nutrition Center Joni Davis said.

You can find the nearest summer meal sites by texting ‘food’ or ‘comida’ to 877-877.

“It’s open to anybody; you don’t have to bring anything with you. 18 and under. You come in, just go through, grab your meal and have time to sit and enjoy it. There’s no paperwork or anything to complete,” Sheets said.