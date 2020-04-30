‘Above and Beyond’ award recognizing local teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local families and the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation are recognizing teachers for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Anyone can nominate any staff member in the school district for the “Above and Beyond” award. All it takes is a $25 donation and a description of what the teacher or employee is doing to make a difference during distance learning. All City third grade teacher Eliza Leloux was nominated by a student and says all teachers are worker harder than ever.

“I’m busier than I would be if we were actually in the regular classroom. I put in a lot more hours all day long just because of parent contact and emails and asking questions,” Leloux said.

All of the money raised at the foundation goes back to local teachers through grants.