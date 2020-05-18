A Main Street graduation celebration

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – High schools all across KELOLAND have been rethinking their graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. In Mitchell Sunday, high school seniors celebrated with friends and family on Main Street before heading home for a virtual graduation.

This wasn’t the celebration Mitchell High School seniors had in mind when picturing their graduation.

“I was really looking forward to graduating at the Corn Palace, but we didn’t get to do that,” Maya Voelzke, a Mitchell senior said.

But it was at least a chance to make the most of a situation they didn’t ask for and didn’t expect in their last year of high school.

“Anything is better than nothing. I was actually worried. It was so great to see, though, because it was only a couple days ago that we found out that we were able to even have this,” Megan Scheurenbrand, a Mitchell senior said.

The class received a virtual graduation Sunday, but two of the seniors wanted to organize a way to celebrate with the community as well.

“We thought this was like a really good idea and be a fun community involvement as well to celebrate our accomplishments through high school,” Jeremy Long, a Mitchell senior said.

And a reunion.

“I think having a celebration is just so special because we didn’t really get to have a graduation so it will be great to see all our classmates again,” Scheurenbrand said.

“We have a great community around here so I know a lot of people are going to come out and support us today,” Voelzke said.

And as for the future plans of those three seniors, Long will be studying in the LPN program at Mitchell Technical Institute, Voelske is headed to SDSU for graphic design and Scheurenbrand is off to USD’s nursing program.