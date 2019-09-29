A look at tomorrow’s vaping town hall meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported over 800 cases of lung injury and 12 confirmed deaths nationally tied to vaping.

Monday, the Sioux Falls School District is hosting a town hall meeting in hopes of educating parents and students about it.

The CDC also reports that in those cases of lung injuries, about 38 percent of them are in patients 21 years old or younger.

The Sioux Falls School District hopes to combat those statistics by providing parents and students with an open discussion about vaping.

“We want our parents and our students to come and we want them to hear the conversation about what we do know about vaping and just be informed. Really use it as an alley for parents and kids to have that conversation with each other. A non-judgmental zone,” Carly Uthe with the Sioux Falls School District said.

An Avera Pulmonologist and the Washington High School Principal will be speaking at the town hall meeting. The event will run from 6:30 to 7:45 at the Instructional Planning Center in central Sioux Falls near Robert Frost Elementary on 38th Street.