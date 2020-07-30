A closer look at the Sioux Falls School District’s Return 2 Learn plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the start of school less than a month away for students in the Sioux Falls School District, school officials continue to update the Return to Learn plan. Thursday a 123 page document was released outlining some of those plans.

One area the Sioux Falls School District’s Return 2 Learn plan focuses on is different models of instruction.

Those models are traditional learning, modified on campus, and remote learning.

“That whole system of it where we start with traditional learning, and if we need to, we would go to the remote learning, that would be the same group of teachers and students, if we need to we would also go to the modified on campus, which could be we are only having half the students in at a time, or a fourth of the students, and that’s been mapped out for the whole year,” SFSD assistant superintendent, Jamie Nold said.

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says if the district is in one of the models, an individual school may be doing a different model depending on the circumstances.

“It may just be located at one school where there is a significant issue, and in that case it could be that we send that school into the remote learning process, and we have them stay at home, and work with those students, but the rest of the district can continue on with their activities and educational settings,” Nold said.

Students may also choose to enroll in a virtual academy.

“That is a commitment we are asking families to make for a year, there is an option in there if they need to, to be able to petition and make a request at the end of the semester time, but that way we have the ability to staff that appropriately,” Nold said.

The deadline to apply for the virtual academy is August 7th.

The first two days of school are a modified schedule which means your child will go to school either on that Thursday or Friday depending on what letter their last name starts with. Nold says that is to help everyone adjust to the changes.