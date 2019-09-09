A closer look at the growth of SF School District enrollment

We’re learning just how much the Sioux Falls School District has grown this year compared to last.

According to the district, kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment on August 28, 2018 was 23,994. By August 27, 2019, it was at 24,238.

“We grow annually by about 200 to 500 students per year, and this year will be again right in that range,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher said.

Between August 28, 2018 and August 27, 2019, the Sioux Falls School District grew by 244 students. Maher says that number was higher than anticipated.

“It’s actually a little bit over what we thought,” Maher said. “We thought our growth would be a little more conservative this year. We thought we’d be below that 200 mark this year, but we’re over that.”

The number of pre-kindergarten students has actually gone down slightly from August 28, 2018 to August 27, 2019: from 1,118 to 1,004.

“This year we go over officially 24,000 students K through 12 for the first time, so, and then pre-K through 12 we’ll still be over that 25,000 student mark, so we’re growing, and that’s not news to anybody who lives in or around Sioux Falls,” Maher said. “As you see the construction in the community, we’re a reflection of all things that happen in the community.”