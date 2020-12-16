USD to receive $1 million gift from TikTok to support health care scholarships

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota is one of 10 schools benefiting from a $10 million TikTok fund that aims to provide scholarships to Black, Latinx and Indigenous students pursuing medical and health care careers.

TikTok’s Health Heroes initiative was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the social media company, the money is awarded to institutions that serve underrepresented students with programs focused on public health and professions in the medical and healthcare fields.

“The University of South Dakota is home to the state’s only medical school and only comprehensive school of health sciences, and our students are among the most skilled, compassionate and capable. They are tomorrow’s leaders in health care,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in a press release. “This scholarship enables us to better support Native American students, students from underrepresented communities and students with financial need as they pursue academic excellence and become our future health heroes.”

You can find the full news release from the university, here.