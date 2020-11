PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 6,000 South Dakota students, teachers and other staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since starting classes.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers. Overall, a majority of the cases involved students. More than 1,600 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Last week, more than 300 K-12 schools were dealing with at least one case of COVID-19.

The state releases these numbers once a week.