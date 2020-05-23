1,564 Sioux Falls School District students to graduate virtually Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District announced more than 1,500 students will be celebrated virtually on Sunday.

The district says students who have attained senior status by the start of the 2020 spring semester will be recognized for their academic and personal accomplishments.

Sunday’s virtual graduation ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

11 a.m. New Technology High School commencement can be viewed on Youtube and Facebook Live 1 p.m. Lincoln High School commencement can be viewed on Youtube and Facebook Live 4 p.m. Roosevelt High School commencement can be viewed on Youtube and Facebook Live 7 p.m. Washington High School commencement can be viewed on Youtube and Facebook Live

Each virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast live on KLRN-TV, Your Sioux Falls Classroom Connection, Midco channels 20 and 595.

More information can be found on the Sioux Falls School District website.