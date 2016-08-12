Economic Impact Of Sturgis Rally

Whether they’re traveling from a different state or a different country, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers are filling up and spending cash across the state.



“I drop a couple grand while I’m down here. I honestly believe that if you didn’t have Sturgis, you could close South Dakota and put it away,” Willis Mahood of Port Perry, Ontario said.



“We definitely see an uptick in sales for the week before and the week during and a little bit after as they travel out,” Brenda Boesch said.



Brenda Boesch is the manager of The Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Brandon.



“There was a guy from Germany here the other day,” Boesch said.



Boesch said there are fewer rally customers than last year when the event was celebrating its 75th anniversary. State officials believe motorcyclists dropped around $1 billion in South Dakota in 2015. Still, Boesch said her business is busy non-stop with bikers this year.



“They buy gas and snacks. Some buy souvenirs here,” Boesch said.



Mahood also said he’s spent plenty of money on lodging, but it’s been worth it.



“You just meet a lot of people and have a lot of fun,” Mahood said.



A lot of fun that will hopefully also bring in lots of money to the state for years to come.



“It’s something you want to do every year or at least every other year,” Biker Dais Nagao said.