Downtown Sioux Falls to host the first block party of the summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is kicking off the month of July with its first block party of the summer.

It’s a hot day out on Nancy Kirstein’s farm in Lennox. But for her, things are just starting to heat up.

“With our tomatoes, onions, and variety of hot peppers, we make a salsa here at the farm,” Kirstein said.

She is one of several farm vendors you can find at Friday’s Downtown Sioux Falls Block Party.

“Then we also have popcorn – we grow popcorn out here, and then depending on if we can grab some honey from the bees, we’ll also have some honey at the market,” Kirstein said.

This isn’t your typical Block Party, as D-T-S-F is also spicing things up by including a farmer’s market.

“To focus on these local, independent vendors and not to just have one area to sit and stand, but to make sure people are moving around outside,” Swier said.

There will also be major changes to organization in response to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re really going to utilize the space at the 8th & Railroad parking lot to make sure that we’re spacing all of the vendors out, to make sure people are spaced apart,” Swier said.

“My… staff and I will be wearing masks and have hand sanitizer and do all that stuff,” Kirstein said.

There will also be several sanitizing stations and free masks given out. Earilier this year, Swier had COVID-19 but has since recovered. She’s now using that experience to give advice on how others can go out and stay safe.

“You can still come downtown. You can still go to events. Just make sure you’re being smart about social distancing. Make sure that you’re not in contact with anybody. If you have a mask, think about wearing it,” Swier said.

“It’s going to be a safe environment to get out and… experience something like live music, there’s going to be food trucks there, and to support small businesses in, not only, in downtown Sioux Falls but maybe the vendors that are coming in from other areas too,” Kirstein said.

The Block Party kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. at 8th and Railroad.