Downtown Looking To Improve “Walkability”

We all know what it’s like to be caught up in traffic.

Seemingly stuck, while everything else is passing us by. Downtown Sioux Falls is looking for a way to change that and move us toward the future.

Downtown Sioux Falls is a place where friends and families can meet to explore the city’s many features.

“I would say downtown is the most walkable neighborhood in Sioux Falls. But i think we also have a long ways to go as well, and that is because it has been designed around the automobile for the last 60 years or so,” President of Downtown Sioux Falls Joe Batcheller said.

Which can make it tough for pedestrians to navigate as they have to keep an eye out for oncoming cars.

“I’d rather walk. Driving downtown is such a hassle; I think most people, when they drive downtown, are frustrated because there is so many stop signs, there’s people crossing the street, so what I like to think it that I need to park my car and enjoy look at the windows in the storefronts, seeing people in the streets actually enjoying the experience of being downtown,” Director of the Sioux Falls Design Center Kellen Boice said.

“You know, the one-ways down here; people treat them as a raceway and cars can tend to go pretty fast and I know they’re going above the speed limit,” Pedestrian Dave Dandar said.

That’s why Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting an open house at the Sioux Falls design center, where members of he community can talk about their concerns.

“That’s really what this is about is to try to make downtown as accessible as possible for as many people as possible,” Batcheller said.

The open house goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. You can go in and talk to Downtown Sioux Falls about what you feel will add the the towns “walkability.”