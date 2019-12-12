DNA leads to murder charge in 1992 stabbing in St. Paul

Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with second-degree murder in the 1992 stabbing death of a St. Paul woman.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that DNA evidence led them to charge 65-year-old John Robert Capers. The partially clothed body of 39-year-old Annette Seymour was found July 14, 1992, near the old Selby Avenue streetcar tunnel in St. Paul.

She had multiple stab wounds. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested evidence in the case and found that DNA from a semen stain matched Capers. It’s not clear if Capers has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.