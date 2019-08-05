Deputy talks safety after weekend mass shootings

The nation is mourning the deaths of 31 people, killed in two mass shootings over the weekend. The death toll is now at 22 people in El Paso, TX. On Saturday, a suspect opened fire in a crowded Walmart. Investigators say he posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online just before the massacre. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in that case. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in Dayton, Ohio. Police killed the suspect in that case.

Though these happened hundreds of miles away, they’re having a local effect. In the past, we’ve told you about Run, Hide, Fight.

That’s been advice from the Department of Homeland Security when it comes to what you should do when an active shooter enters your business, school, mall, or anywhere. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office uses a different method, an acronym called A.L.I.C.E.



President Donald Trump issued a nationwide proclamation, lowering flags to half-staff after the mass shootings.

“We are a loving nation and our children are entitled to grow up in a just, loving and peaceful society,” Mr. Trump said.

Minnehaha County Deputy Jennifer Van Roekel says after something like this happens, she sees more requests for active shooter training.

“I help them kind of get in the thinking process of what they can do to help save themselves or save others or get to a safe place,” Van Roekel said.

Deputies here teach people how to use the acronym A.L.I.C.E. Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. Van Roekel says, if possible, it’s important to get out of the building or get away from the shooter. She says it’s much more effective than just hiding and waiting.

“When people take action or they do something, their chances of survival go way up,” Van Roekel said.

Van Roekel teaches students how to stay safe during shootings in schools, and deputies routinely go to businesses to train employees how to use A.L.I.C.E.

“It is adaptable to any place, your home, any places in public, the grocery store, school,” Van Roekel said.

It may be a difficult conversation to have, but Van Roekel says it’s important to have this knowledge.

“You never expect it to happen, but you want to think it’s possible to happen and what am I going to do to help my chances of survival and my chances of getting out of here,” Van Roekel said.