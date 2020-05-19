Department of Social Services providing funds to help children impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem says she was part of Monday’s conference call with President Trump and the First Lady to discuss how children are impacted by COVID-19, and the resources the federal government will make available to states.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll mentally on both adults and children. The federal government is looking to help kids with a focus on telemedicine and telemental health.

“The Department of Social Services announced today that there’s $9 million in Cares Act funding for the state of South Dakota through that department. This will help us support state-licensed and registered child care programs and families with the challenges that are created by the coronavirus pandemic,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Governor Noem says she also plans to allocate funds to cities and counties with reimbursable COVID-19 expenses, extending beyond PPE and testing supplies.

“If they had EMS, emergency medical response services that they had to deploy and incurred costs because of that, and then if they had to take some proactive measures to make sure that they were implementing technology to provide telemedicine or also making sure they were protecting bringing people back to work with some mitigation measures going forward,” Noem said.

According to the department of health, positive COVID-19 cases have climbed beyond 4,000, but none of those people have used the CARE19 App.

“We have not had a person that has tested positive that has used the CARE-19 app with the location services, so we’re waiting for that to happen. We know it will be helpful when that person does have that information available to them and we’ll be sure to provide an update when that’s the case,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Governor Noem also says she’s planning to hold a conference call with the residents of Black Hawk impacted by the sinkhole that opened into an abandoned mine earlier this month.