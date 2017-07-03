Deadly Bus Crash In Germany

German police say they believe that 18 people died in a Bavarian bus crash after the bus rammed into a truck and burst into flames.
Bavarian police say 30 others were injured, some seriously, and were brought to hospitals for treatment. The others, they said in a statement Monday, “are believed to have died on the burning bus.”
Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says the bus was carrying a German senior citizens’ tour group.
Authorities said that forensic specialists are being brought in from Germany’s federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.
