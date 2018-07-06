Dayton Declares State Of Emergency Over Flooding

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Mark Dayton

Gov. Mark Dayton has declared a state of emergency in response to severe weather in the past month that has caused flooding and property damage across much of Minnesota.

Dayton’s order on Thursday applies to 36 counties and the Red Lake Indian Reservation. His order cites a persistent weather pattern since June 9 that has generated a series of severe summer storms packing torrential rains, high winds and tornadoes, resulting in flash flooding.

His order directs state agencies to continue to assist affected local governments in responding to and recovering from the effects of the storms.

Flood warnings remain in place along several rivers and streams in southern Minnesota.

The Cottonwood River is starting to recede in Lamberton, but it’s been rising rapidly in New Ulm, where it has already reached major flood stage.
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Flooding Resources

City of Sioux Falls Flood Resources
Sioux Falls Flood Web Cams

Big Sioux River Flood Information System
SD Department Of Public Safety

SDResponse.gov

FEMA Flood Map

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests