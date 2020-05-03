Curing cabin fever on the re-opened playgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The nicer weather might have some families wanting to get out of the house and enjoy the day. And with the limited re-opening of parks in Sioux Falls, they can do just that.

“It’s fun, it’s cool. I like to ride on that, I like to climb that. This is the best park,” brothers Brennan and Beckett said.

Brothers Brennan and Beckett, as well as a few other kids, enjoyed being able to play at the park today.

With park equipment open for use again and the nice weather, families headed outside to cure some cabin fever.

“It’s nice to be able to get out of the house more, you know, the kids were getting kind of crazy being cooped up, you know. They can get out and get some energy out and that’s pretty nice too,” parent Devon Callies said.

“We had to do like so much baby Einstein and stuff these last couple of months, she just needed to get out. So really, it’s just the healthiest thing to be out in the fresh air,” parent Elise Claouse said.

Parents are still taking precautions while their kids are out on the swings and slides.

“Just using some hand sanitizer, I guess, and kind of being well aware of social distancing as needed. Trying to be as cognizant as you can of it,” parent Justin Meyer said.

“We’re just keeping like healthy boundaries with everyone else at the park, but not trying to live in fear,” Claouse said.

Giving children a little sense of normalcy.

“Just everybody enjoy the summer, hopefully we can get through this, and stay safe and healthy,” Meyer said.

While parks are open, picnic shelters, bathrooms and drinking fountains are still closed off to the public.