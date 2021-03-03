Woman arrested after children eat THC gummies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old woman is behind bars after police say her children ate some gummies that had THC in them.

The investigation started after the mother brought her four year old and seven year old to the hospital last night.

“Once they kind of investigated things, the officers found there was a package of the THC gummies in mom’s purse and the kids somehow got a hold of them and ate some of them,” SFPD officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the kids are expected to be okay.

Officers arrested ARIEL MACCONNELL on charges of abuse and neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

