UPDATE: Suspect involved in Turner County Deputy assault has changed vehicles

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The suspect involved in assaulting and stealing a Turner County Deputy’s patrol vehicle has since changed cars. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is Tyson Wessels.

An update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the blue F-250 patrol vehicle was located in Rock County near Steen, Minnesota. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page also says Wessles is no longer in shackles and has changed clothes.

Law enforcement officers say he is now suspected of driving a stolen silver 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with MN plates ZS031.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says Wessels assaulted a transporter Tuesday. A second inmate involved is in custody and cooperating.

Officials say Wessels is dangerous and people should use extreme caution if they see him.

The transporter was taken to Sanford Health with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.