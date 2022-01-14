South Dakota men charged in 2016 shooting

KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Two Kyle, South Dakota men were charged in federal court with First Degree Murder this week.

Stetson Eagle Elk, age 28, was charged on January 12, 2022, and Gary Little Bull, Jr., age 29, was charged on January 13, 2022.

Both men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman on Friday and pled not guilty to the charges.

The charges stem from a 2016 shooting where Eagle Elk and Little Bull allegedly shot and killed Todd Little Bull.

According to a press release sent by the United States Attorney’s office of South Dakota, the maximum penalty if convicted is mandatory life in prison and or a $250,000 fine.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.