Sioux Falls Police search for suspect in multi garage burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who broke into multiple garages on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to an area near 41st Street and Sycamore avenue after several people reported that their garages were forced open.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what is all missing.

“As we know, those complex lots have pretty large garage facilities. So the officers will be diligently looking through there to see how many are affected and then go from there,” Sgt. Robert Forster said.

If you have information about the garage burglaries, you’re asked to Sioux Falls police or crime stoppers or use the p-s tips app.