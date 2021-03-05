Sioux Falls man facing several weapons, drugs charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of firing a gun in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

After 11:30 Thursday night police responded to a gun shots report near 33rd and Duluth. Officers found an empty cartridge but no damage.

A wittiness reported a vehicle driving away after the incident. A short time later police spotted the same vehicle in the area.

“Turns out this gun had a gun that we believe was used in the shooting. he also had some marijuana and some meth, not big quanities on that but he had some baggies and a scale with him,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

36-year old AJ Henderson faces several charges including reckless discharge of a fire arm, drug possession charges and distribution of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 