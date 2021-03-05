Sioux Falls man facing several weapons, drugs charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of firing a gun in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

After 11:30 Thursday night police responded to a gun shots report near 33rd and Duluth. Officers found an empty cartridge but no damage.

A wittiness reported a vehicle driving away after the incident. A short time later police spotted the same vehicle in the area.

“Turns out this gun had a gun that we believe was used in the shooting. he also had some marijuana and some meth, not big quanities on that but he had some baggies and a scale with him,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

36-year old AJ Henderson faces several charges including reckless discharge of a fire arm, drug possession charges and distribution of a controlled substance.