SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of assaulting and groping an 18-year-old woman.

Authorities say the incident happened on Thursday along South Western Avenue in the central part of the city.

Investigators say the man pushed the woman up against the wall and restricted her breathing.

She was able to get away and alert the police.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault and sexual contact.