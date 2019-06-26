Rapid City Police looking for kidnapping suspect again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) Steven Jackson made headlines earlier this month, when authorities accused him of attacking a woman, kidnapping a baby and running from officers.
Now Rapid City Police are asking for your helping putting him back behind bars.
Jackson got out of jail just days after the alleged attack. Authorities say since his release, Jackson has repeatedly violated a no contact order. There is a warrant for his arrest.
If you see Jackson or know where he is, call police at 394-4131. You can also text RCPD and a tip to the number 847411.