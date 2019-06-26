Rapid City Police looking for kidnapping suspect again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) Steven Jackson made headlines earlier this month, when authorities accused him of attacking a woman, kidnapping a baby and running from officers.

Now Rapid City Police are asking for your helping putting him back behind bars.

Looking for felony warrant subject Steven Jackson. Since getting out of jail after a June 6th pursuit, he's since violated the terms of his bond by violating a no contact order repeatedly.



Call us at 394-4131, or send a tip by texting ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. pic.twitter.com/m9d4gRP53v — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) June 26, 2019

Jackson got out of jail just days after the alleged attack. Authorities say since his release, Jackson has repeatedly violated a no contact order. There is a warrant for his arrest.

If you see Jackson or know where he is, call police at 394-4131. You can also text RCPD and a tip to the number 847411.