Neighbors talk safety following deadly shooting in east Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Domino’s Pizza and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a $25,000 reward for information related to the death of pizza delivery driver Casey Bonhorst.

Bonhorst, 30, was shot while working on Wednesday on 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive, near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue, Sioux Falls Police said.

KELOLAND News headed back to the Sioux Falls neighborhood where the deadly shooting happened.

Ayana Hardiman-Davis’ house is as close as you can get to Wednesday night’s deadly crime.

“This driveway area was the crime scene as I was told by the police when I tried to come home, that my front yard was literally the crime scene,” Hardiman-Davis said.

And while she’s still waiting for news of an arrest, Hardiman-Davis said she still feels safe in this community, and in this spot specifically.

“I’ve been in Sioux Falls since 2007,” Hardiman-Davis said. “All of my children graduated from the Sioux Falls schools, so I still feel relatively safe. However, I’m just dismayed at the reckless disregard for human life and the escalating violence in Sioux Falls lately.”

Nearby, we also spoke with these cousins Ashanti Anthony and Kidst Addis.

“As a whole, it has been a good neighborhood, it’s just like this recent shooting has just, I don’t know,” Anthony said.

“Terrified everyone. you kind of feel safe, when you just lived here like your whole life and stuff, know everyone here, and then something like that happens, it’s just really scary,” Addis said.

“I don’t feel as safe as before, you have to be more cautious and lock your doors and watch out for your surroundings,” Anthony said.

“I understand that as Sioux Falls grows, the crime rate will grow, but I continue to feel very safe here … I’m from a very violent city originally, and so Sioux Falls is like a breath of fresh air,” Hardiman-Davis said.

You can send an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.