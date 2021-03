SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder suspect is back in South Dakota. Max Bolden was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail just before 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Bolden is accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in October of 2019. He was on the run for more than a year. Authorities caught up with him earlier this month in Tennessee.

The jail says he is being held on a million dollars bond.