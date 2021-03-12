More people in Sioux Falls filing crime reports online during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Crime victims in Sioux Falls have been turning to the Internet when they contact police during the pandemic.

The police department changed the way officers respond to certain types of non-emergency calls a year ago by encouraging victims to file a report online to avoid face-to-face contact. Police say the changes have proven to be an effective and efficient way to protect officers and the public.

A computer and phone have become all the more valuable crime-fighting tools for Sioux Falls police officers during the pandemic.

“This COVID model helps us look at how we can be more efficient in our department to deliver services to the community,” Lt. Jon Thum of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. said.

During the pandemic, police have been responding with a phone call, instead of an in-person visit on some non-emergency calls.

“We’re talking about a lot of late-report calls, or maybe there are incidents of where there’s no leads to follow immediately, or no evidence,” Thum said.

A phone call frees up time for officers to respond to more urgent calls, while also lessening their exposure to COVID-19. That’s why police also urge victims of crimes like thefts and vandalisms to file a report online.

“The important thing to note is it’s not just the report that gets filled out and disappears. All these reports are viewed by detectives,” Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. said.

Sioux Falls police fielded more than 2,700 online reports last year, during the pandemic. That’s a jump of nearly 1,000 from the year before. Police expect online reporting to remain a popular option even as cases of COVID-19 go down in Sioux Falls.

“In this digital age we live in, there’s almost an expectation that we provide some medium to facilitate that type of report,” Thum said.

Sioux Falls police responded to more than 127,000 calls last year. And the call volume is only expected to increase as the city’s population grows. So victims, filing reports online, provide a socially-distanced time-saver for officers working to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

For calls that require police to respond in-person, the dispatcher will ask the caller if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 so officers can wear the proper protective gear.

If you need to file a police report online, click here