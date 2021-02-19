Man identified in connection to murder of 82-year-old woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the February 10 murder of an 82-year-old woman, Reta McGovern.

45-year-old James Shawn Jumping Eagle was connected to the scene of the murder through forensic testing. Police believe Jumping Eagle is responsible for McGovern’s death.

Jumping Eagle, a registered sex offender, was released from jail on February 4, less than a week before the murder was committed.

Jumping Eagle is considered dangerous and police advise not approaching. If you have any information about Jumping Eagle’s whereabouts please call police at 605-394-4131 or anonymously by texting RCPD to 847411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 