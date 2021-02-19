Man identified in connection to murder of 82-year-old woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the February 10 murder of an 82-year-old woman, Reta McGovern.

45-year-old James Shawn Jumping Eagle was connected to the scene of the murder through forensic testing. Police believe Jumping Eagle is responsible for McGovern’s death.

Jumping Eagle, a registered sex offender, was released from jail on February 4, less than a week before the murder was committed.

Jumping Eagle is considered dangerous and police advise not approaching. If you have any information about Jumping Eagle’s whereabouts please call police at 605-394-4131 or anonymously by texting RCPD to 847411.