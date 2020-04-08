Human remains found in Rapid City are a woman missing since June 2015

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human remains were found in Rapid City in the 3300 block of Jolly Lane, on March 31, 2020. Police have identified the remains as Malinda Ader. The positive identification was made by a forensic odonatologist through Ader’s dental records.

In a news release, police confirm Ader was 35 at the time of her reported disappearance in June 2015. She was reported missing by a family member, and police were told she had a history of mental illness, drug abuse and attempted suicide. She was last seen by a friend on May 31, 2015. Officials say family checked her home days after and nothing appeared out of place.

Police followed a variety of leads in Ader’s case, and none pointed to suspicious activity in her disappearance.

Forensic science will be used to understand the circumstances of Ader’s death. Police have submitted evidence to several labs across the country to aid in the investigation. This investigation is ongoing with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information relevant to this case should contact Detective Rick Arlaud at 605-394-4134