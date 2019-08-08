Christopher Wood in jail for murder

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls murder suspect is behind bars.

Police say Christopher Wood stabbed and killed a man. And he’s not the only one accused in the case.

KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes dug further into the case and was at today’s court hearing to learn more about what happened.

A court official told the judge Wood refused to come to court Thursday for his initial hearing. He’s charged with murdering Zachary Barta on Wednesday.

Investigators say this all started with a botched drug deal.

Police say the murder happened at 18th and Sycamore on Wednesday. There were at least four people involved.

“We feel like we’ve identified everybody that’s involved in this case, but we will have to go back and review what everybody’s specific role is in the case,” Lt. Michael Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Later that day officers arrested several people who police believe are connected to the case.

“So the witnesses aren’t necessarily suspects to the stabbing itself. It doesn’t mean that there won’t be future charges pending. I do believe that there will be additional charges that will be coming out of this case at a later date, but we’re still actively investigating this incident,”

Three people who authorities say were witnesses to the crime were arrested on unrelated charges.

During Thursday’s court hearing, prosecutors said 35-year-old Gary Bordeaux was in the car with the victim.

They also also say his apartment is where the drug exchange was going to take place. Investigators say Bordeaux saw the victim being stabbed.

Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph Andrews for grand theft.

According to the prosecution the stolen car was the one involved in the homicide.

There are three other people who are considered persons of interest in the case.