43-year-old woman dead in Spearfish shooting

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call just after midnight on Saturday requesting medical services for a 43-year-old female.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the woman had suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a press release from the Spearfish Police Department, a subject related to the case was located at a separate residence and was detained.

If you have information regarding this case you are asked to contact the Spearfish Police Department.