Corn Palace taking steps to keep visitors & employees safe

Tourism plays a big role in South Dakota’s economy.

In 2019, 14.5 million people visited South Dakota and spent billions of dollars.

But as we all know, COVID-19 is impacting the industry.

A poplar attraction in South Dakota in trying to welcome back visitors safely after being closed since about mid-March.

The doors of the Corn Palace are back open to tourists.

The attraction on Mitchell’s Main Street started welcoming visitors again Monday, and already people of near and far are stopping by.

“Folks are out and about. We certainly appreciated them being here,” Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway.

The Corn Palace is taking several steps to keep people safe.

You’ll find signs encouraging people to wash their hands and social distance posted throughout the building.

“On the sanitation side of things we’ve basically quadrupled what we have been doing, so four times daily sanitation of our hand rails, restroom doors, that kind of thing,” Greenway said.

Staff members are also wearing masks.

“When people stop at the Corn Palace, they stop at other places in Mitchell, so our gas stations, and our restaurants, and our hotels, so it’s important for our city for the Corn Palace to be open, we understand that, but we want to do it cautiously,” Greenway.

Overtime Steakhouse and Sports Bar is one of the restaurants in town.

The business re-opened about two weeks ago with enhanced safety measures including spacing out tables, sanitizing them more often, and making hand sanitizer available.

“We try to do our part and make our customers feel comfortable,” Owner and Head Chef Sean Moen said.

Moen is encouraging people to work together and support each other.

“South Dakota ag and tourism are drivers certainly for our state, and our businesses in South Dakota need folks to do that kind of thing, we just certainly want them to do it safely,” Greenway said.

While Greenway says the Corn Palace isn’t bringing large crowds into the facility for events like concerts or graduations right now, planning is underway for the Corn Palace Festival in August.