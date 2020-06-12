Continuing the conversation

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Police searching for robbery suspect
Video
Top Stories
6-week-old baby dies from dog bites
Gallery
28 trees fell over in Worthing Cemetery during severe storms
Video
Flashback Friday: Power boat races in 1982
Video
Eye on KELOLAND: Looking Ahead To 1926
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Devin Clark reflects on UFC 250
Video
Top Stories
Macy Miller returns to SDSU as graduate assistant coach
Top Stories
Golf leagues thrive during pandemic
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
SF Washington adjusts to new coach and new guidelines
Sanford International preparing for full-capacity tournament
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
New unemployment claims vary in five-state area
Top Stories
Perkins County living COVID-19 free so far
Top Stories
One Sioux Falls Fund is helping with mortgages
Video
Siouxnami waterpark opening this weekend in northwest Iowa
First@4: COVID-19 death toll rises; New unemployment claims drop below 1,000; Macy Miller lands job at SDSU
Video
GF&P reminds public not to interact with young wildlife
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Happy Birthday Jordy!
Video
Top Stories
American Flag etiquette
Video
Top Stories
21 ways to celebrate the 21 days from Flag Day to Independence Day
Video
Levitt in Your Living Room brings Britnee Kellogg
Video
Dress For Success boutique appointments and styled bags
Video
RuralX brings leaders in community building together, and you can join them
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
6-week-old baby dies from dog bites
Continuing the conversation
Organizers plan another protest for racial justice
Video
Single mom CEO’s career path comes full-circle
Video
Rotary hosts conversation on building better race relations
Video
Local black business owners talk about experiences in Sioux Falls
Video
Growing up black in South Dakota
Video
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
6-week-old baby dies from dog bites
Gallery
Organizers plan another protest for racial justice
Video
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found safe
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 62 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 73; Active cases at 928
South Dakota voters to decide future of medical and recreational marijuana in the state
Video
Don't Miss!
Continuing The Conversation
KELOLAND News Special Report: Continuing the conversation
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss