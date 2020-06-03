Companies help St. Michael Cemetery combat Emerald Ash Borer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fight against emerald ash borer continues as ash trees at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls receive their second round of treatments.

To help St Michael Cemetery combat emerald ash borer, First Dakota Horticulture and ArborJet are covering part of the cost.

“We’ve donated some time into treatment. ArborJet has donated some chemicals, and so together we’re going to treat more of the trees than the cemetery would have, had we not donated time and material,” First Dakota Horticulture’s John Yale said.

About 50 ash trees inside the cemetery will be treated.

“What these guys are doing today is they’re injecting a very small amount of product into the base of the tree, and we’re entering the vascular tissue of the tree. We’re letting the tree’s vascular tissue carry that product throughout the canopy of the tree to help protect them from emerald ash borer,” ArborJet Upper Midwest Regional Technical Advisor Jay Goughnour.

Goughnour says it’s important to be proactive.

“The problem with 150 ash trees on this property, if you don’t do anything and just wait, once they really start declining, the cost of removal really gets expensive,” Goughnour said.

Though some trees are being removed to make room for new ones, saving as many fully grown trees is still the goal.

“You figure some of these trees are 20 to 30 years old. And to take those down, and put a new one in, my kids will be out of college by the time the tree is back to that size,” Yale said.

Each tree that’s being treated is tagged, and then will be treated every two years.