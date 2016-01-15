The U.S. Coast Guard says two Marine helicopters have collided off the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers tells The Associated Press that the Marine Corps reported a collision of two helicopters off the coast just before midnight.
Mooers says each aircraft had six people aboard.
She says a debris field has been spotted 2 ? miles off the coast, near the town of Haleiwa.
Marine Capt. Timothy Irish confirmed to the AP that an active search and rescue is underway for two CH-53s transport helicopters. He said the aircraft were from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing from Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
There was no immediate word on what caused the collision or if any survivors have been found.
Coast Guard: 2 Marine Helicopters Collide Off Hawaii’s Oahu
The U.S. Coast Guard says two Marine helicopters have collided off the Hawaiian island of Oahu.