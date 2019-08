They see your children almost every day, and can be important influences to help your sons and daughters succeed. No, we're not just talking about teachers. School has already started for some students, and starts on August 22 for the Sioux Falls School District. Before that happens, the company that gets your kids to where they're going needs more help. You may have even seen signs up all over Sioux Falls.

Even when he's not holding the wheel, Greg Morgan can't seem to steer clear of his fans. That's especially true when he's just getting groceries.