Children’s Museum of South Dakota reaches new milestone

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Children’s Museum of South Dakota opened in Brookings a decade ago, and they are celebrating the milestone this week.



“It’s going to be a great week,” director of marketing Kerrie Vilhauer said. “We have started it out actually yesterday with the farmer’s market. We had our mascot Kidoodle out there, but we’ve created a scavenger hunt outside of our doors, so anytime dusk to dawn you can come and follow along. Spark your imagination along our property and along Kidoodle way.”



They are also hosting a “chalk walk” and the outdoor prairie play area will be open Tuesday through Saturday.



“The indoor is still closed, but throughout all of this season we’ve just learned that, and we’ve always known, that play follows you wherever you go,” Vilhauer said.



The outdoor part of the museum re-opened to the public on July 14th, but visitors are encouraged to sign up for a reservation beforehand. The museum has about 1,200 memberships, and it’s seen over 1 million guests.



“It’s surreal,” Vilhauer said. “It’s so fun to look back at and see how the community has changed in that amount of time and how we’ve affected change as well. Being a resource for families. For people who are visiting. We’ve welcomed people from all 50 states and more than 20 countries.”

If you’d like to book a reservation at the museum, you can find more information on their website.

