Central Sioux Falls neighborhood gathers for music once again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Music has a tendency to bring people together, but right now, it might be harder to feel that with many performances on hold because of COVID-19. However, people got to experience live music once again in Sioux Falls today in a socially-distant sort of way.

“Just wanted to hear people play and get out and be a safe and appropriate social distance away from our neighbors and take in what has turned out to be a beautiful afternoon,” the Hoesing family said.

“Being cooped up as long as we’ve been, live music is pretty cool,” Mike Jamison said.

Today, people got the chance to attend concerts once again in central Sioux Falls.

Musicians in the All Saints Neighborhood set up on front lawns and porches to share their craft with whomever chose to walk by.

“It choked me up so many times. I think, just like everybody, our community is so strong here and we have so much love for each other. Especially us musicians being out, we have a very tight scene and having people out being in the crowd is also super important,” musician Jessie ‘Strawberry’ Cochrun said.

The mini concerts offered a chance for people to get out of the house and have a sense of togetherness once again, even if part of it was in the rain.

“It’s nice to see and feel like we’re having gatherings again. I was blown away, honestly, by how many people were walking up and down these streets. And how many people stood and were listening through the rain, where I had to get up and back up while playing because it was starting to rain and they didn’t move,” Cochrun said.

“It’s really good to be reminded what makes our community special and strength and resiliency and certainly music is a fun part of all that,” the Hoesing family said.

A community brought together, once again, through music.

Eight musicians played for families, couples and animals through both rain and shine.