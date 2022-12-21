PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Aeronautics Commission wants to hire a contractor to prepare a report on local zoning ordinances that are in place at each of South Dakota’s 71 public airports.

The commission voted Wednesday to commit up to $60,000 for the study that will be delivered by September 30, 2023.

The consultant will meet with staff from each airport and the regional planning districts regarding any restrictions on noise, land use and height, then deliver the report and present a summary at the commission’s October meeting.

One reason for the study is a concern about losing an airport over a zoning conflict. “In my opinion it’s pretty important,” said commission chair Eric Odenbach of Eureka.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said some airports don’t have the financial resources to this on their own.

Jon Becker, an aeronautics planning engineer for the state Department of Transportation, said the next step is to advertise the request for proposal to SDDOT’s pre-approved consultants list.

Becker said there are zoning templates available from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Airport Cooperative Research Program.

Funding for the study will come from the state aeronautics fund. FAA doesn’t consider the cost reimbursable, according to Becker, but FAA would pay for removing obstacles and making a plan for a specific airport.

The study will identify the work needed, if any. “So they have a clear path to follow,” Becker said.