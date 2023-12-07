PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Zebra mussels have been confirmed in South Dakota’s largest body of water.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department reported Thursday the aquatic invasive species has been found at two boat landings on Lake Oahe.

They were at the East Shore and Cow Creek ramps upstream of Pierre.

“While pulling docks, fisheries staff reported finding zebra mussels on several structures,” said Jake Davis. He is the department’s fisheries program administrator. “Both detections were then confirmed following these findings.”

Lake Oahe is now considered a zebra-mussel confirmed water. High-profile signs will be placed at access areas along the Missouri River reservoir, which extends into North Dakota, and additional steps will be taken to engage boaters and others.

Find more on SDGFP’s campaign against aquatic invasive species online.