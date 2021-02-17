Young people wouldn’t need adult licenses for hunting, fishing and trapping until age 18 in S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The definitions South Dakota uses for youth would expand to cover everyone younger than age 18 for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses under a plan that won final legislative approval Wednesday.

State senators voted 34-0 for HB 1034. The next stop will be the office of Governor Kristi Noem. She seems likely to sign the legislation into law. The proposed changes came from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department that is part of her administration.

Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack of Union Center explained the key points:

— Young hunters would stay eligible for youth-level licenses until age 18; it’s been 16.

— Trappers won’t need a license until 18; it’s been 16.

— Anglers won’t need a fishing license until 18; it’s been 16.

No one else spoke. The one ‘excused’ was Republican Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City, who voted against it Tuesday at the Senate committee hearing.