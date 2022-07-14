FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A year-and-a-half old child suffered lacerations to the face and head and a broken leg after falling three stories from a Fort Pierre hotel window last week.

A spokesman for the Stanley County Sheriff Office said the incident occurred at about 4:16 p.m. Friday, July 7, on the north side of the Holiday Inn Express.

The child fell about 25 feet and landed on landscaping rock next to the building. A window screen was found close by.

“The investigation isn’t complete yet, but it appears at this point it was probably accidental,” the spokesman said.

Sheriff Brad Rathbun and a deputy were the first to arrive. The youngster was conscious and crying.

The spokesman said the hotel room’s inner window was open about 12 inches, exposing the screen. The child evidently crawled up on the air conditioner, then onto the window ledge and was behind the large curtain before going through.

The child was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and then flown to a Sanford facility in Sioux Falls.

“It could have been way worse,” the spokesman said.